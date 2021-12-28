ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investment Veteran Tom Lee Makes Massive 2022 Bitcoin Prediction – Here’s His Target

cryptocoingossip.com
 16 hours ago

Fundstrat Global Advisors’ managing partner Tom Lee is disappointed with the end-year performance of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2021 but still thinks the leading crypto asset could soar to new heights in 2022. In an interview with trading education platform MarketRebellion, Lee says that with Bitcoin surviving multiple hardships...

cryptocoingossip.com

