Whether you're sprinting around the track, tearing up the dance floor, or rushing to get errands done on a Sunday evening, the power you need to get you through it all comes from your lower body. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer Traci Copeland takes you through a 16-minute lower-body workout that will help give your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and core the strength they need to carry you through your everyday movements.

WORKOUTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO