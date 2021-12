Following a memorable stretch of back-to-back shows, AEW Dynamite will air its final episode on TNT this Wednesday before moving full-time to TBS. AEW owner Tony Khan has put the company in position to have even more success in 2022, especially as the brand continues to market itself as the premier destination for pro wrestling. The past two weeks of Dynamite have been particularly noteworthy, featuring a 60-minute world title draw between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson, as well as the debut of Kyle O’Reilly. Formerly an NXT staple, O’Reilly now rejoins Undisputed Era partners Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in AEW.

