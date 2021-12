We well know things get intense out in the Wild West. That said, a pack of Yellowstone National Park wolves reenacted an iconic scene from the “Lion King” when they took on an entire elk stampede. And footage captures the climactic incident in all of its circle-of-life glory. For those more sensitive Outsiders, know that the clip captures some raw and potentially disturbing footage near the 30-second mark.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO