Yellowstone County, MT

478th Yellowstone County resident dies of COVID-19 illness

By Bailey Cochran
KULR8
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Yellowstone County resident in his 50s died on Tuesday at a Billings hospital from COVID-19 related illness. He was...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 4

Jessie Marie Thomas
13h ago

They aren’t dying from the virus! They are dying because they have complications due to the “virus.” People die every year from the “Flu” more then this “virus.” It’s just a cold that causes more complications like pneumonia.

Reply(1)
2
stubborn rebel
11h ago

dies of underlying conditions. oh I forgot. every death is covid. I am waiting for another gun shot to the head but it was covid

Reply
2
