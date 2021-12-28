ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama sees jump in COVID-19 test positivity

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 hours ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials on Tuesday urged people to take precautions, such as wearing masks and getting booster shots, after the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests more than doubled over the last week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release that the state positivity rate for COVID-19 tests had more doubled over the past week to reach 22.1%. All but six counties are classified as having high levels of community transmission.

“We are seeing outbreaks happening all over town. We are hearing about groups of people coming into our clinics to be tested, who were at the same party or went to the same after-school event, go to the same church or maybe attended the same social gathering,” Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Public Health Department, said Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Alabama tripled over the last two weeks to reach 1,747 new cases per day on Dec. 26, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Bert Eichold, the health officer for Mobile County, said over 50% of recently sequenced samples from COVID-19 patients came back as the omicron.

He said while early indications are that omicron causes milder illness, it is more contagious than earlier variants. He urged people to wear face masks, avoid large social gatherings, to get vaccinated and take booster shots if eligible.

“I’m tired of COVID. Everybody is tired of COVID but get vaccinated. It works.” Eichold said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Mexico sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Fewer people are being hospitalized now in New Mexico due to COVID-19 infections, according to state data. The New Mexico Department of Health reported Tuesday there were just over 460 coronavirus patients in hospitals around the state. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the number marks a drop of more than one-third since Dec. 9, when the state hit an 11-month peak that topped 700 patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

King County buys 300,000 home COVID tests amid surge

SEATTLE (AP) — King County plans to distribute 300,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits to community groups, health centers, libraries and other congregate locations amid an omicron-driven surge in cases. King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday that the first 100,000 kits are expected to arrive the second week of...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Mobile, AL
The Associated Press

Kentucky storm victims to have SNAP benefits replaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some Kentucky households impacted by devastating tornados early this month can be eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Rather than require households to report food losses individually, the department said in a statement on Tuesday that...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

698K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy