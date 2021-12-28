ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man charged in connection to downtown riots on May 30, 2020

By Julia Popowych
 16 hours ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fired Department announced an arrest Tuesday in connection to civil unrest that occurred downtown back in May 2020 .

Officials from the RFD arson task force said a 20 year-old Rochester man was charged with first degree riot, second degree assault, and third degreed criminal mischief.

Authorities say RFD was responding to a number of fires in the area of Public Safety Building downtown on May 30, 2020 when firefighters encountered the suspect and a large, disorderly group around 7 p.m. near Court Street.

According to investigators, the suspect is currently at Monroe County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester that day ended with vehicles on fire, tear gas deployed, police cars being vandalized, widespread looting around the city, and more .

Check back with news 8 as we continue to develop this story.

