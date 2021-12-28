Hi-Rez Changes Showcase And SWC Schedule

Here we go again. Genshin Impact is nearing another version update, which generally means a bit of new content rollout. On December 26, while you’re recovering from the whole Christmas thing, you can get a peek at what that new content will be by watching the Version 2.4 Special Program stream on Twitch. Or, if you’re a later in the day kind of person, on YouTube. The Twitch stream is kind of early, around 7 am Eastern, so if you want to sleep in, definitely shoot for the YouTube one, we’ll post that one here on the site anyway. Just be sure to watch it the day of if you want those codes they always drop during the streams. You know they’re only good the day of the streams.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO