With the holiday season upon us, the emergence of the Omicron variant has led to many more questions about COVID-19. “We’re continuing to learn more about it every day,” said Dr. Josephine Young, Premera medical director, commercial markets. “Our general belief is it is probably just a little more contagious than Delta, and the severity seems to be more in the standpoint of milder symptoms, rather than more severe, just because we haven’t had a lot of people admitted to the hospitals yet with it. That can change at any point.”

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO