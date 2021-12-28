Wizards' Alize Johnson: Joins Wizards on 10-day deal

Holiday was placed in the COVID-19 protocols Monday, Wizards insider Quinton Mayo reports. Holiday joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill and Thomas Bryant in the health and safety protocols, so the Wizards will be down another backcourt piece as they head into a three-game Week 11. Five of those six players have been ruled out of Tuesday's game at Miami, but there's hope that Beal will be cleared to return over the next 24 hours. Based on the NBA's updated quarantine procedures, Holiday could be cleared to return to the team after as few as six days.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO