NBA

Wizards' Alize Johnson: Joins Wizards on 10-day deal

CBS Sports
 16 hours ago

Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports....

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
bleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Waive Alize Johnson, Add Veteran Alfonzo McKinnie to the Roster

The work never stops for Arturas Kanrisovas and Marc Eversley. One day after Christmas, the Chicago Bulls have waived forward Alize Johnson, whose contract was set to become fully guaranteed in early January. The team will reportedly sign Alfonzo McKinnie in his place, making McKinnie the first player to receive a standard NBA contract after joining a team on a 10-day hardship deal this season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alize Johnson to Washington

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Wizards are signing forward Alize Johnson on a 10-day deal, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Johnson cleared waivers at 5 PM, landed in Miami and is on his way to the arena where he’s expected to play significant minutes with three frontcourt players in protocols.
RealGM

Wizards Sign Jordan Goodwin To 10-Day Hardship Contract

The Washington Wizards have signed Jordan Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions. Goodwin, a 6-3, 200-pound guard from Saint Louis, has played in 14 games (11 starts) with the Capital City Go-Go this season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Goodwin has led the Go-Go in scoring four times this season, including a 30-point performance against the Westchester Knicks on November 5 and is coming off a triple-double performance at the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, where he tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Iowa Wolves.
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. 76ers GameThread

Wizards were able to salvage their 5-game road trip by winning their last 2, after dropping the first 3 on the trip. Now they will set their sights on a depleted Sixers team that has hampered by injuries, trade demands and COVID outbreaks. Sitting at 16-16, the Sixers haven’t quite...
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers dominate Wizards on the road

In a game where the Washington Wizards’ superstar, Bradley Beal, was unable to play, the Sixers could not afford to have a let-down game like they did against the Atlanta Hawks last week. Although Philly had several players of their own absent, Washington had to bring their A-game if they wanted to take down Joel Embiid and company.
FOX 2

Former SLU basketball player Goodwin on 10-day contract with Wizards

WASHINGTON – Former SLU Billiken Jordan Goodwin should make his NBA debut Tuesday night. If so, he will hit the floor for the Washington Wizards. The Centreville, Illinois native averaged 16-points, six rebounds, and four assists for Washington’s G-league team. The Wizards signed Goodwin to a ten-day contract. Several of their players are in COVID protocols. That includes St. Louisan Bradley Beal. But Beal could be […]
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Out Tuesday

Beal (COVID-19 protocols) remains out Tuesday against the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal was initially questionable but his return will be postponed until Thursday at the earliest, when the Wizards face the Cavaliers. In the meantime, Spencer Dinwiddie should continue to see more usage, while Corey Kispert is expected to draw another start.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Aaron Holiday: Enters protocols

Holiday was placed in the COVID-19 protocols Monday, Wizards insider Quinton Mayo reports. Holiday joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Bradley Beal, Anthony Gill and Thomas Bryant in the health and safety protocols, so the Wizards will be down another backcourt piece as they head into a three-game Week 11. Five of those six players have been ruled out of Tuesday's game at Miami, but there's hope that Beal will be cleared to return over the next 24 hours. Based on the NBA's updated quarantine procedures, Holiday could be cleared to return to the team after as few as six days.
Washington Wizards
Yardbarker

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in D.C. on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup for...
CBS Sports

Wizards' Deni Avdija: Starting Tuesday

Avdija is in the starting lineup Tuesday against Miami, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Avdija is making his third start this season due to a depleted roster due to COVID-19 protocols. Across his previous two starts, the forward averaged 4.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 20.0 minutes of action.
hoopsrumors.com

Wizards Sign Craig Sword To 10-Day Contract

11:40am: Sword’s deal is now official, according to the Wizards (Twitter link). It’ll run through January 6. 11:22am: G League guard Craig Sword will sign a 10-day deal with the Wizards under the hardship exemption, tweets Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 27-year-old has played mostly overseas since going...
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
