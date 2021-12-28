Four Republicans to fight for Texas House District 11 in upcoming primary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Four people have officially announced that they will run for Texas House District 11.

House District 11 encompassed Cherokee, Rusk and Nacogdoches counties before the redistricting that took place last legislative session . Now, the district is comprised of Rusk, Panola, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties.

Primaries for this election will be March 1 next year, and four candidates have already thrown their hats into the ring.

Travis Clardy – incumbent

House District 11 incumbent Travis Clardy will run again for the seat. He first took office in 2012 and his term is set to end on Jan. 10, 2023.

According to his biography on his official state webpage, Clardy is a small business owner and an attorney.

Greg Caldwell

Greg Caldwell is also running for the House seat. On his website, Caldwell says he is “A patriot, not a politician.”

The filing form available from the Texas Secretary of State’s webpage listed him as self-employed. He filed on Nov. 16.

Rachel Hale

Rachel Hale filed for the seat on Nov. 29. Her website says she was born and raised in Texas.

Hale, her husband and her father-in-law run their family business, Boatcycle. According to her website, Boatcycle is the largest aquaculture supplier in Texas.

Mark Williams

Mark Williams is a rancher who filed on Nov. 15.

According to a biography on his website, Williams was raised in Panola County.

