Gilmer, TX

Gilmer police warn public of man following customers around Brookshire’s

By Cynthia Miranda
 16 hours ago

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is warning residents about a man who followed people around the Brookshire’s and made customers feel “uncomfortable.”

Officers were called to Brookshire’s on Monday after a man attempted to sell CD’s to someone for $5. After people told him they were not interested, he would hand them a dollar and tell them they would need it. The man would then follow people around Brookshire’s, and this made people feel harassed or uncomfortable.

The man who was selling the CDs was a Black male driving a dark grey Toyota car.

“Always be observant of things going on around you. Anytime you feel threatened or unsafe call us at 903-843-5545,” said police.

