ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bystander uses stun gun on Sioux Falls shoplifter

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2orbSe_0dXmKM1R00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls say a bystander used a stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees.

Police said the 38-year-old man tried to steal from a convenience store the afternoon of Dec. 22.

Nebraska college ordered to pay $300k for how rape case was handled

The man assaulted two employees before police arrived. The bystander stunned the man to stop him. The alleged thief was arrested.

Police Sgt. Travis Olsen says it doesn’t appear the person who fired the stun gun will be charged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shoplifter#Stun#Police#Ap#Nebraska#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
KCAU 9 News

Two charged after Storm Lake fight

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two men were charged following a fight in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police said in a release that officers responded to a 911 call made by a child around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the 300 block of West 9th Street to see Jairo Gutierrez-Cortez, 37, of Storm […]
STORM LAKE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

543
Followers
440
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy