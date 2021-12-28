Bystander uses stun gun on Sioux Falls shoplifter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls say a bystander used a stun gun on a shoplifter who assaulted store employees.
Police said the 38-year-old man tried to steal from a convenience store the afternoon of Dec. 22.Nebraska college ordered to pay $300k for how rape case was handled
The man assaulted two employees before police arrived. The bystander stunned the man to stop him. The alleged thief was arrested.
Police Sgt. Travis Olsen says it doesn’t appear the person who fired the stun gun will be charged.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 2