Cleveland, OH

New video captures moments before driver shot in leg, carjacked in Cleveland

By Jack Shea
 17 hours ago

CLEVELAND(WJW)– One of the city of Cleveland ‘s new real-time crime cameras captured dramatic video of four gunmen committing a carjacking that ended with the owner of the car being shot in the leg.

The camera was rolling at 12:51 a.m. on Nov. 27, as the driver of a green Dodge Charger pulled up to a red light at St. Clair Avenue and East 55th Street. The video shows a white SUV pull up behind the charger and hit the back bumper.

The driver of the Charger pulled forward and then got out to inspect the damage, and that’s when four gunmen jumped out of the SUV and demanded that 29-year-old man give up his car.

There appeared to be a brief struggle, and then when the man tried to run away, one of the gunmen shot him in the leg.

A witness called 911 and told the dispatcher, “Somebody just got shot on 55th and St. Clair. Oh my God, why would they do that to him?”

After the shooting, one of the gunmen drove away in the victim’s Charger and the other suspects jumped in the white SUV and drove toward the victim.

They ended up taking his iPhone and watch and then drove away.

The robbery is just one in a series of violent carjackings committed in Cleveland and surrounding suburbs over the past couple of months.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in each of the carjackings, including the Nov. 27 robbery and shooting at St. Clair Avenue and East 55th Street.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by phone, text or the web and can remain anonymous.

Comments / 31

Rod Ziegman
15h ago

only option is to start fighting back. the police can't help and aren't being paid to anymore. until criminal blood runs deep on the street, this new wave won't be stopped. crime has to become more costly than actual work for it to be stopped.

Reply
15
Josh
10h ago

The sad part is if the gentleman had a firearm and shot one of those young men it would have been a mess of “ he didn’t have to kill him” or “ he should have just gave him the car it’s just property”. If the police chase the suspect and it ends in a crash it’s turns into “ the police shouldn’t have chased the car”. This is a perfect example of not allowing police to professionally maintain order and give not hold criminals accountable. I’ll pray for the victim of this terrible crime. Hopefully he has a easy road of recovery.

Reply(2)
8
Lucas Wesley
16h ago

Blacks of course. Biggest criminal element ever pursuant to the size of the population. East Chicago Hts. No more CLEVELAND.

Reply(4)
10
 

