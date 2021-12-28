Up to $5K reward in four recent carjackings in Little Italy believed to be connected
Previously aired: Police pursuit on Christmas Day after a carjacking in the Little Italy neighborhood
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently investigating four recent carjackings in the Little Italy neighborhood that are possibly connected.
The suspects are described as teenage boys who used a black handgun with a green laser on it, according to a release from police.
The victims have been young women.
During a carjacking on Dec. 27 near Case Western Reserve University on Random Road, the victim was shot in the leg. The campus issued a shelter in place alert which was lifted hours later.
On Christmas , Cleveland Heights police arrested three alleged carjacking suspects following a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle also on Random Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.
