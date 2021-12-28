ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Up to $5K reward in four recent carjackings in Little Italy believed to be connected

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25piQi_0dXmKIUX00

Previously aired: Police pursuit on Christmas Day after a carjacking in the Little Italy neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently investigating four recent carjackings in the Little Italy neighborhood that are possibly connected.

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 15,403 new cases, 444 hospitalizations

The suspects are described as teenage boys who used a black handgun with a green laser on it, according to a release from police.

The victims have been young women.

During a carjacking on Dec. 27 near Case Western Reserve University on Random Road, the victim was shot in the leg. The campus issued a shelter in place alert which was lifted hours later.

On Christmas , Cleveland Heights police arrested three alleged carjacking suspects following a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle also on Random Road.

Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man walking on I-90 struck by car, killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. It happened around 2 a.m. on I-90 E at Fairfield Ave. overpass. According to police, the man’s car was involved in a crash near the overpass. Police say at that time he got out of his car and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 shot at Parma Armory

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Parma Armory. Police said a 43-year-old man had an accidental discharge of a Glock 17, 9 mm handgun on Dec. 23. A single bullet from the gun went through the man’s hand and then hit a woman in the […]
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Italy#Carjackings#Christmas#District Detective Unit#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Driver tells troopers ‘I’m too drunk’ after crashing into Ashland County school building: I-Team

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team learned a 25-year-old Maple Heights man is facing a felony charge of failing to comply with a police order after troopers say he led them on a pursuit before crashing into a school building in Ashland County. Eduardo Albert Osorio-Samperio was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing […]
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy