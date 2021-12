When you think of the most desirable qualities an employee can have, your mind might first go to mainstays like strong leadership skills, ambition, or work ethic. These traits are, of course, impressive and no doubt contribute to good performance, but having the ability to perform at a certain level is different than having the desire to. That's what puts passion at the top of the list when it comes to high-performing employees.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 27 DAYS AGO