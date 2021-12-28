ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Waymo and Geely’s Zeekr partner to develop driverless taxis

By Syndicated Content
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – China’s Geely Holding said its premium electric mobility brand, Zeekr, will make electric vehicles for Waymo, Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit, to be deployed as fully autonomous...

CarBuzz.com

America's Next Big EV Startup Loses Its CEO Within 6 Months

Electric startups usually follow the same sad route. They introduce one model (usually a supercar), and then they drop off the face of the earth. VinFast seems to be on a different track. The Vietnamese manufacturer started with an ICE SUV based on the previous-generation X5 but quickly moved to electric vehicles. Its first EV was a small crossover called the e34, which seems to be aimed at emerging markets. The e34 is simply too small to make it in the American market, but a few months later, it announced the VF e35 and VF e36, both of which will likely compete in hotly contested segments.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Hyundai shuts down its engine development team amid focus on electric cars

Hyundai announced that it is shutting down its internal combustion engine development team as the automaker focuses on electric cars. For 40 years the Korean automaker has been developing internal combustion engines to use in its vehicle lineup, but no more. The Korea Economic Daily reports that Hyundai’s new R&D...
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Northvolt starts battery production

Yesterday, Northvolt, the Swedish li-ion EV battery startup, produced its first battery cell. Backed by BMW, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, VW and Tesla, Northvolt’s ambition is to redress the imbalance of EV battery production between Europe and Asia. Northvolt says it has already got orders worth $30 billion from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Rivian delays deliveries of pickup, SUV with big battery packs to 2023

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) will delay deliveries of its electric pickup truck and sports utility vehicle with big battery packs to 2023, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a mail to customers on Tuesday. Scaringe said majority of Rivian's roughly 71,000 preorders for its R1T pickup...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Waymo and Zeekr team up to build a fleet of sleek autonomous EV taxis

Chinese company Geely Holding Group has announced that its Zeekr brand has teamed with Waymo to develop a self-driving EV taxi intended for use in the US. Once the development and manufacturing process is complete, the upcoming autonomous electric vehicle will be delivered to Waymo, which will integrated the new vehicles with its existing Waymo Driver platform.
CARS
Engadget

The Morning After: Hyundai may be giving up on the combustion engine

Welcome back to The Morning After. Hope you had a great weekend and are ready for 2021 to be over and done with. (I know I am.) Today, we’ve drawn together the latest tech news from the last few days and several end-of-year pieces on the biggest stories of the year. But first, Hyundai might be giving up on new combustion engines.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

General Motors bets big on electric boat market with a $150M investment in electric boating tech startup Pure Watercraft

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), transportation was responsible for more than 29% of greenhouse emissions in the U.S in the year 2019. These emissions from transportation come primarily from burning fossil fuel in aircraft, trains, ships, and vehicles. To reverse this trend, traditional automakers including General Motors (GM), Ford, and others are already making the effort to move away from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

China Moves To Lift Ban On Foreign Passenger Car Manufacturing Investment

China has announced that it will lift a ban on foreign passenger car manufacturing investments, opening the door for new production opportunities in the country. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and National Development and Reform Commission made the announcement on Monday, saying that the ban will be lifted as of January 1st, 2022. The ban restricts foreign ownership in the Chinese domestic automobile industry.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle roundup: Tesla, Rivian lead as traditional automakers plan 13 US battery plants by 2025

The electric vehicle sector is seeing mixed results despite strong showings by Tesla (TSLA +4.2%) and Rivian (RIVN +6.4%). Last week, the Department of Energy reported that 13 new U.S. electric vehicle battery plants are announced and expected to be operational by 2025 in addition to Tesla's Austin gigafactory. The opening of battery plants by traditional automakers Ford (F +2.8%), General Motors (GM +0.9%), Stellantis (STLA +1.8%), Toyota (TM +1.2%), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -0.4%) highlights the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs.
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY

