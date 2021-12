You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Agriculture is a significant constituent of the Indian economy. It is the primary source of livelihood for 55 per cent of Indian population and about 60 per cent of India's land continues to be used for agriculture. Despite this vast agricultural promise, much of India's farming population struggles with access to capital, technical knowledge and optimal production capacity. Nearly 80 per cent of the farmers in our country are small and marginal farmers who together hold approximately only 45 per cent of the crop area having individual holdings of less than two hectares of land.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO