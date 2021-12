The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to get rocked by both COVID and injuries, having lost many key players over the past few weeks. Well, you can add another critical member of the squad to that list. Per Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is among the latest individuals to be placed on the COVID-19 list, having tested positive on Tuesday. The Buccaneers’ boss issued a statement on his positive test, as well as who will be replacing him on the sidelines on Sunday.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO