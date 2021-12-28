ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Items Removed From Second Capsule

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDldQ_0dXmIWX300

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - State conservators say the time capsule that they opened Tuesday afternoon in Richmond is the 1887 time capsule that they had been searching for.

The capsule did contain many of the expected items. However, there was not a photo of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin. Instead, there was an image of someone leaning over his coffin. That was taken from an 1865 edition of the Harper's Weekly magazine. There were civil war mementos, including ammunition that was not live, as well as items in the capsule related to the Confederacy.

Other items included a guide to the City of Richmond as well as several book. The time capsule also included two wooden artifacts, one shaped like a Confederate flag and another shaped like the Masonic symbol. Both items were made from a tree that grew over Stonewall Jackson's original grave. State Conservator Kate Ridgway says the items need to be treated delicately and stabilized for preservation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Stonewall Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsule#Harper S Weekly#Confederacy#Confederate#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
186
Followers
164
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy