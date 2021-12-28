Items Removed From Second Capsule

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - State conservators say the time capsule that they opened Tuesday afternoon in Richmond is the 1887 time capsule that they had been searching for.

The capsule did contain many of the expected items. However, there was not a photo of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin. Instead, there was an image of someone leaning over his coffin. That was taken from an 1865 edition of the Harper's Weekly magazine. There were civil war mementos, including ammunition that was not live, as well as items in the capsule related to the Confederacy.

Other items included a guide to the City of Richmond as well as several book. The time capsule also included two wooden artifacts, one shaped like a Confederate flag and another shaped like the Masonic symbol. Both items were made from a tree that grew over Stonewall Jackson's original grave. State Conservator Kate Ridgway says the items need to be treated delicately and stabilized for preservation.