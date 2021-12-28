ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Bob Stoops not Worried About Adding to Legacy at Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

By Ryan Chapman
 17 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops has brought an extra boost to the Alamo Bowl.

From the coaching staff to the players, it seems everyone surrounding the Sooner program is happy to have him on the sidelines for one last time.

“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity to play under Bob Stoops,” offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson said during an Alamo Bowl press conference on Monday. “I’m excited. He's a great guy, a great coach obviously, and I'm more excited about this game and having him as a head coach for this game.”

Even interim offensive coordinator Cale Gundy said he’s excited to coach one last game with Stoops, as it will provide an opportunity to send out the legendary coach in style.

But for Stoops’ money, he insists there are more pressing things to be settled on Wednesday night than any extra fanfare about his legacy in Norman. He just wants to come out on top for the players who stuck around to take the field against the Oregon Ducks.

“When you take the field, you want to win,” Stoops said during his press conference on Tuesday. “That doesn't change. I've enjoyed the time, all of that. Hopefully I had a positive impact on the players.”

After a Hall of Fame career, Stoops isn’t looking at the Alamo Bowl as a chance to go out in a blaze of glory.

He’s just trying to move to 191-48 all-time.

“As far as do I need something to punctuate what I've done? No. That's not my style,” Stoops said. “… (Do) I need this to finish my career? Not really.”

Whether the contest ends in a tequila bath or not, Stoops is just trying to do right by the players so they can finish what they’ve started and cap off an 11-win season.

“Am I going to do everything I can to win? Absolutely,” Stoops said. “Try to give our players the best opportunity to win. But I don't look at it as a big deal as far as my career goes.”

