INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 22, 2022

By Business Wire
 16 hours ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report securities from March 15, 2021 through November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 16, 2021, Desktop Metal acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "EnvisionTEC"), a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into matters raised by a whistleblower complaint, including "manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility." The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $0.39 per share, or approximately 4.2%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, after the market closed, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of "compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box." On this news, the Company's share price declined by $1.19 per share, or approximately 14.8%, from $8.02 per share to close at $6.83 per share on November 16, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures, which presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop Metal securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

ECONOMY
