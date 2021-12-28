ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

First Night Virginia canceled again

By News Staff
cbs19news
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second year in a row, a big celebration of New Year's Eve...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 2

Creepin Jesus
15h ago

ruin it for others is the motto, ...cold and flu season but it will kill you,....if you have the shots or not, death and gloom is pushed....the bullying of America continues...

Reply
8
fishy
13h ago

My God I can't wait, til Youngkin gets in this won't happen again!! Prices going down. taxes coming off and we get more of our freedom back!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Night Virginia
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy