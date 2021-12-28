ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GREAT PANTHER ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 hours ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, announces the resignation of David Garofalo as Director and Chair of the Board of Directors ( the "Board"), effective immediately, in order to focus on other business commitments. Alan Hair, independent director of Great Panther, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Company.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his leadership and service to the Company." stated Rob Henderson, President & CEO of Great Panther. "I am pleased to welcome Alan Hair as our new Chair of the Board. He has served on the Board since April 2020 and will continue to provide valuable operations stewardship."

Mr. Hair is a mineral engineer and senior executive with nearly 40 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. Mr. Hair is the former President and CEO, and previously COO, of Hudbay Minerals Inc. Mr. Hair holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Engineering from the University of Leeds and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is a Director of Bear Creek Mining Corporation and Gold Royalty Corp.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-board-changes-301451312.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES CHRIS FINAZZO TO JOIN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER (CCO)

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - Get SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Report, a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that Chris Finazzo will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 1, 2022. Chris will be responsible for all commercial aspects of the business including revenue and marketing. SeaWorld's Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With Heliogen, Inc.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) - Get Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A Report ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen") at ATHN's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, December 28, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Weyerhaeuser To Release Fourth Quarter Results On January 28

SEATTLE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) - Get Weyerhaeuser Company Report will release fourth quarter 2021 results on Friday, January 28, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific ( 10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Silver#Mining Equipment#Great Panther#The Company#Chair Of The Company#President Ceo#Hudbay Minerals Inc#Mineral Engineering#The University Of Leeds#Gold Royalty Corp#Gpr#The Nyse American
TheStreet

JD.com Upsizes And Extends Authorization Under Existing Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the "Company" or "JD.com") (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved modifications to its existing share repurchase program adopted in March 2020, pursuant to which the repurchase authorization has increased from US$2.0 billion to US$3.0 billion and has been extended until March 17, 2024.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Banner Ventures Announces Partnership With Premier Plastics & Founder Jim Holbrook

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Ventures today announced a new partnership with Premier Plastics, LLC and founder Jim Holbrook. Mr. Holbrook started Premier in 1989 in Salt Lake City and today it has become the market leader for specialty plastic packaging in the Intermountain West, with a particular focus in the medical device and consumer packaging sectors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and host a conference call on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (EST). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #2759911 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link. An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Tekcapital Plc Provides Update On Portfolio Company Salarius, Ltd.

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), (OTCQB: TEKCF) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technology that can improve people's lives, is pleased to announce that Salarius' U.S. subsidiary MicroSalt Inc. (MicroSalt) has appointed Rick Guiney as CEO.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

Bladex Leads Successful Syndication Of A US$127,500,000 Senior Unsecured Dual Tranche Term Loan Facility For Forum

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (" Bladex" or the " Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announced today the successful closing of a US$127.5 million dual tranche senior unsecured syndicated loan, consisting of a US$78 million senior unsecured 3-year Tranche A Loan and a US$49.5 million senior unsecured 4-year Tranche B Loan (the " Facility") for Forum Servicios Financieros, S.A. (" Forum" or the " Company"). Bladex acted as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner and shall act as the Administrative Agent for the Facility.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Lucira Health And Co-Defend/Co-Protect Announce Expanded Partnership For 2022

Lucira is the only EUA authorized at-home self-test kit that delivers PCR-quality accuracy and early detectability in a single-use test kit with results in 30 minutes. Co-Defend and Co-Protect are leading providers of customized health & safety solutions, and testing & advisory services to Entertainment, Federal, State, and Local governments, Fortune 500 companies, and professional sports teams and leagues.
MLS
TheStreet

Keweenaw Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Timber Assets, Changes To Board Of Directors And Officers

IRONWOOD, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC US: KEWL) today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its timber assets. Payment of the first special distribution of $92.00 per share is scheduled to be made on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2021. As of the date of this press release, the majority of shares outstanding were held by Cede & Co. (The Depository Trust Company's nominee) as the official holder of record. The record date of December 27, 2021, for the distribution is only applicable to shareholders of record such as Cede & Co. and other registered shareholders who hold their shares directly with our transfer agent. The Company's understanding is that the ex-dividend date, of January 3, 2022, which has been established by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), actually determines which beneficial or "street name" holders will be eligible to receive this distribution. Investors who are beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions about the ex-date for this distribution. Please refer to https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList for any updates concerning the distribution date and ex-dividend date.
ECONOMY
petbusiness

WellPet Announces Company Name Change

WellPet, LLC., backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, Clearlake), announces it is changing its name to the Wellness Pet Company. The expanded vision for Wellness Pet Company comes at a pivotal time as consumer interest in the premium natural pet food category has been fueled by step-change increase in U.S. pet adoption and pet parents seeking the benefits of premium natural nutrition first-hand.
PET SERVICES
TheStreet

DynaCERT Announces Change In Senior Management

DynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces the termination of employment of its Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Robert Maier. dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica ™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

D-BOX Technologies Announces Changes To The Composition Of its Board of Directors

Appointment of Zrinka Dekic and departure of Ève Laurier. D-BOX Technologies Inc. , a world leader in haptic immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Zrinka Dekic as a member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Dekic brings with her nearly 20 years of entertainment...
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lacks Enterprises makes board changes

Lacks Enterprises appointed two co-chairs to its board of directors and added another board member. Kentwood-based Lacks Enterprises said Thursday, Dec. 9, it appointed John Kennedy and Darren R. Jackson as board co-chairs and added Dan Bowen as a board member. The changes take effect Jan. 1. The changes are...
KENTWOOD, MI
TheStreet

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (SLNH) , the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 445,714 shares of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at a price to the public of $17.50 per share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $7.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering fees and expenses. The offering is a re-opening of the original issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, which occurred on August 23, 2021. The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock will form a single series, and be fully fungible, with the outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock. The first dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock offered pursuant to the offering will be paid on January 31, 2022, which will include a period of less than a full month after the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock and will cover the period from December 28, 2021 through January 31, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Product And Tech Exhibit At CES

ELMS to showcase all-electric Urban Delivery and Urban Utility commercial vehicles and its ELMS Air telematics solution. CEO James Taylor and ELMS executive leadership on-site to discuss fleet tech solutions and commercial vehicle capabilities. TROY, Mich., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS; ELMSW)...
CARS
TheStreet

Atico Mining Enters Into An Agreement With The Colombian Government Over El Roble Property Royalty Dispute And Provides Update On The Title Renewal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the National Mining Agency ("NMA") in Colombia related to the ongoing royalty dispute covering the El Roble property. While the Company has maintained that it has been in good standing with the requirements for a new title, with this agreement the company has formally been brought into good standing by the NMA.
METAL MINING
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) to determine whether certain KE Holdings officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. KE Holdings operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
78K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy