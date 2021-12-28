ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waymo And Zeekr To Collaborate On All-electric, Fully Autonomous Ride-hailing Vehicle

By PR Newswire
 17 hours ago

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Holding Group's (Geely) premium electric brand, Zeekr, will collaborate with Waymo on the development of a new pure electric vehicle for deployment in the Waymo One autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the United States.

The Program Explained / The plan.

The new purpose-built mobility vehicle is being designed and developed at Zeekr's R&D facility, CEVT (China Europe Vehicle Technology Centre) in Gothenburg, Sweden which has a proven track record in developing class leading vehicles for the wider Geely Holding Group. Under this collaboration, Zeekr will be designing and developing the future vehicle on a new proprietary and open-source mobility architecture. Waymo will take delivery of the vehicles in the United States and will then integrate its fully autonomous Waymo Driver into the vehicle platform.

The new vehicle will be designed to be rider-centric from the outset, setting a new benchmark for autonomous vehicles. The new Zeekr vehicle has been designed for autonomous use-cases and will come with a fully configurable cabin, both with and without driver controls, that can be tailored towards rider requirements for the Waymo One unmanned ride-hailing fleet in the US.

Zeekr was founded in early 2021 as a global technology-mobility brand with design and engineering resources in Sweden. The first model from Zeekr, the 001, was introduced in April 2021 with deliveries starting in October of the same year.

Quotes / What they say.

Andy An, CEO Zeekr Technology: "Zeekr was born on the ideals of equality, diversity, and sustainability. By becoming a strategic partner and vehicle supplier to the Waymo One fleet, we will be able to share our experience, ideals and provide our expertise in collaborating on a fully electric vehicle that fits Waymo's requirements for this rapidly expanding segment in the global market for sustainable travel."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716743/ZEEKR.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waymo-and-zeekr-to-collaborate-on-all-electric-fully-autonomous-ride-hailing-vehicle-301450969.html

SOURCE ZEEKR

