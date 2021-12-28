ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 hours ago

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and host a conference call on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (EST). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #2759911 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link. An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.

A replay of the audio-only webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will subsequently be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link. The text of the fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings release will be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $48 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and in Wintrust's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive OfficerDavid A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer(847) 939-9000Website address: www.wintrust.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BlackRock To Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings On January 14th

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2021 earnings prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, January 14, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink, President, Robert S. Kapito, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary S. Shedlin, will host a teleconference call for investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET. BlackRock's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrock.com, before the teleconference call begins.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, January 24, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (SLNH) , the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 445,714 shares of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at a price to the public of $17.50 per share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $7.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering fees and expenses. The offering is a re-opening of the original issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, which occurred on August 23, 2021. The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock will form a single series, and be fully fungible, with the outstanding shares of our Series A Preferred Stock. The first dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock offered pursuant to the offering will be paid on January 31, 2022, which will include a period of less than a full month after the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock and will cover the period from December 28, 2021 through January 31, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
TheStreet

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing December 30, 2021

New York, New York, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about December 30, 2021 holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on November 8, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and warrants in the units on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With Heliogen, Inc.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) - Get Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Class A Report ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen") at ATHN's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, December 28, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GREAT PANTHER ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, announces the resignation of David Garofalo as Director and Chair of the Board of Directors ( the "Board"), effective immediately, in order to focus on other business commitments. Alan Hair, independent director of Great Panther, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

JD.com Upsizes And Extends Authorization Under Existing Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the "Company" or "JD.com") (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved modifications to its existing share repurchase program adopted in March 2020, pursuant to which the repurchase authorization has increased from US$2.0 billion to US$3.0 billion and has been extended until March 17, 2024.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Year To Date#Financial Services#Mortgage#Wealth Management#Rosemont#Wtfc#Company
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. The company has an average price target of $149.57 with a high of $178.00 and a low of $121.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cal-Maine Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cal-Maine Foods missed estimated earnings by 92.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $43.58 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3.06 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Associated Banc-Corp To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings And Hold Conference Call On January 20, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Associated Banc-Corp Report today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) on the same day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

PBF Logistics To Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) - Get PBF Logistics LP Report announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tallahasseereports.com

Prime Meridian Announces Third-Quarter Financial Results

Prime Meridian Holding Company (OTCQX: PMHG), the parent bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company reported net earnings of $2,099,000, or $0.67 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net earnings of $1,481,000, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Second Quarter Financial Results

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) stock fell 2% today after the company, which provides uniform rental programs to business across North America, announced earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.92 billion compared to $1.76 billion in last year’s second quarter, an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

What Are Earnings per Share? Definition, Examples & Limitations

What Are Earnings per Share (EPS) in Simple Terms?. Earnings per share—often abbreviated as EPS—is a metric that expresses a company’s annual profit on a per-share basis. In other words, EPS allows investors to examine how much profit a company generates over the course of a year for each share of stock it has issued. EPS is a commonly used measure of a company’s profitability, and it is used in the calculation of other popular valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
78K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy