NASHVILLE — In-state rivals Tennessee and Vanderbilt don't exactly care much for each other, so there's been a bit of irony in the Vols practicing at Vanderbilt Stadium and using the Commodores' facilities while preparing for the Music City Bowl in Nashville this week. It's an irony too rich for Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler to ignore. The super senior, who's played the best football of his career for the Vols this season, said after Tennessee's walk-through on Tuesday that he finds the situation "hilarious" and admitted he's done some ‘stomping on the ‘V’ a little bit’ during practices the past couple of days.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO