You can enter any US national park for free next year – if you know when to go

Heading to one of the gorgeous outdoor areas surrounding Las Vegas this week? Get there in comfort and safety with National Park Express, a tour company that provides transportation (with Strip hotel pickup) to such destinations as Antelope Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Hoover Dam, Zion and that granddaddy of a Grand Canyon (travel times range from 4-13 hours in a wide variety of transports, including buses, Sprinter vans, minvans and luxe SUVs). You can also tour local areas such as historic Boulder City. The company has also installed germ-killing lights in its vehicles, and thoroughly sanitizes high-touch zones on its buses as well.
