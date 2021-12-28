ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Remain in Power Rankings Top 10 Despite Injuries

By Shandel Richardson
 20 hours ago
The Miami Heat have faced adversity most of the season because of injuries and COVID protocols.

Superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed several games, with Adebayo still sidelined after undergoing thumb surgery. With Butler back, the Heat are inching closer to 100 percent.

Even with the issues, the Heat checked in at No. 9 in SI.com's latest power rankings. The Golden State Warriors topped the list.

"Losing Kyle Lowry to COVID protocol is a big blow, but Jimmy Butler returned on Sunday to make life easier," wrote SI.com's Jeremy Woo. "At this point, I trust pretty much whoever the Heat decide to roll out there. Max Strus was one of my favorite undrafted sleepers in 2019, but nobody would have predicted the type of tear he’s on."

It got so bad for the Heat they needed veteran captain to play meaningful minutes. They are expecting Adebayo to return and awaiting an update on Markieff Morris. In their absence, the Heat have learned plenty about their supporting cast. Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven have made the most of the opportunity.

Now, it's just a matter of how coach Erik Spoelstra tweaks the rotation once he has a full roster. If anybody is capable of making the adjustments, it's Spoelstra.

The Heat return to action Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena.

