How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are extending their pre-market gains, while looking to lock in their fifth-straight daily win. The former is up 139 points at midday, while the latter nabbed yet another intraday high earlier today. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is looking to snap its four-day win streak, treading in red ink as investors monitor updates on the Covid-19 omicron variant, as well as new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO