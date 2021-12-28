ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
 16 hours ago

Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier. After wavering between gains and losses, the benchmark index closed down 0.1%. The slight loss...

MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy Right Now

Block continues to aggressively expand its product portfolio with the $29 billion acquisition of Afterpay. Affirm has an opportunity that could grow its business by over 7,000%. Upstart remains a top-performing stock for 2021, even though it's down 60% from its high. The broad S&P 500 stock market index might...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures rise slightly after Dow notches fifth straight day of gains

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Tuesday night following a mixed session as traders continued to assess the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.3%. There have...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Shares of Viatris, Best Buy, and AT&T are down this year, vastly underperforming the S&P 500. Yet their businesses remain solid and their prospects are encouraging. All three of these stocks trade at less than 10 times their future earnings. There's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2022 as to...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Dow Pace for Fifth-Straight Win

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are extending their pre-market gains, while looking to lock in their fifth-straight daily win. The former is up 139 points at midday, while the latter nabbed yet another intraday high earlier today. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is looking to snap its four-day win streak, treading in red ink as investors monitor updates on the Covid-19 omicron variant, as well as new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 15.0% to $0.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million. Grindrod Shipping...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) dropped 0.82% to $2,933.74 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $85.59 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.55% higher to $298.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $3.29 short of its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow sweeps to 5th day in a row of gains on Tuesday, but U.S. stocks mostly finish lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.
STOCKS

