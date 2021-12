We're just one short month away from celebrating 40 years together, and we can't wait to welcome fans from around the world to our hometown! When we first told you about the two shows at Chase Center on December 17 and 19, we also promised a full weekend of 'Tallica family vibes with curated live music, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and other events starting the night before the first show. Well... we're back with all the details!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO