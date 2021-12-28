Here Are Rosé of BLACKPINK’s 5 Best Covers of 2021: Watch

For singer and songwriter Raveena Aurora (better known mononymously as Raveena), music has always felt like a way to transcend the limits of her everyday world. For singer and songwriter Raveena Aurora (better known mononymously as Raveena), music has always felt like a way to transcend the limits of her everyday world. Growing up, the queer Indian American artist remembers “singing in the bathroom for hours and hours and hours a day” — a passion that eventually grew into her decision to pursue music professionally at the young age of 11. “I was pretty set on it, honestly. Since I was really young, I knew that there weren’t any other options for me,” she recalls.

