New York City, NY

Sex accuser Virginia Giuffre might not be able to sue Prince Andrew in New York

By Sara Nathan and
New York Post
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew sex accuser Virginia Giuffre may not be able to sue the embattled royal in New York because she actually lives in Australia, his lawyers argued in a court filing Tuesday. In her complaint against the Duke of York, Giuffre claims to live in Colorado — but she...

nypost.com

