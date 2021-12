After a fourth straight loss Sunday, the Ravens flew back to Baltimore with their season spiraling and their playoff odds crashing. But there’s still hope on the horizon. With two regular-season games remaining, the Ravens (8-7) have the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, though perhaps not for long. A Dolphins win Monday night over the New Orleans Saints would push Miami into the No. 7 seed, which if the season ended this week would face the second-seeded Tennessee Titans.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO