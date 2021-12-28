ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan’s orphans: More than 1,400 kids evacuated without parents

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1,400 Afghan children have been taken out of the war-torn country and flown to the US without their parents since August – and hundreds remain in government custody without family to claim them, according to a new report. Since the US completed its chaotic military withdrawal...

nypost.com

