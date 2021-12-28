PMARSHONAU: Questions linger after another falter at the finish line

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady not only went viral when he threw his Microsoft Surface tablet in Tampa Bay's Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints -- he also got a warning from the NFL. "I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said with...
The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
The Tennessee Volunteers got the best of their in-state rivals at Vanderbilt this year, winning handedly by a 45-21 final, but when the Volunteers tried to take another victory lap on Twitter Sunday, they were met with a painful dose of reality. Tennessee went 7-5 under first-year head coach Josh...
Ohio State will not be at full strength when it squares off with Utah in the Rose Bowl this Saturday. Moments ago, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that a few key contributors have elected to opt out of their upcoming game. Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere...
Some within the NFL reportedly feel Ben Roethlisberger is "finished" as a difference-maker at the quarterback position. Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to people around the league and found differing opinions of the future Hall of Famer, with some believing Roethlisberger is no longer capable of running an elite offense and others thinking he's been hampered by a bad scheme.
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
For the second year in a row, college bowl games are being canceled as coronavirus case counts climb. Rosters are also depleted by injuries and players either opting out of games or transferring to other schools. On Sunday, three more schools announced that they wouldn't participate in bowl games. The...
The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
LSU added a defensive coordinator with significant NFL experience Tuesday when the school announced Matt House at the position. House has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as linebackers coach. And one Chiefs All-Pro who knows a thing or two about starring at LSU as well...
For the moment, the Chicago Bears could enjoy a rarely-seen win. Veteran quarterback Nick Foles took the start for Chicago against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and led an improbable, late, game-winning drive. With the Bears down by seven, Foles swiftly led the Bears offense down the field and...
