ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

New Clues to Sudden Unexplained Deaths in Young Kids

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Clues to Sudden Unexplained Deaths in Young Kids. TUESDAY, Dec....

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
whattoexpect.com

How Will the Omicron Variant Affect Babies and Kids?

If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
KIDS
The Guardian

Mystery disease kills gay men – archive, 1981

Boston: A wave of pneumonia and cancer that is killing homosexual men across the United States has been traced to a breakdown in the body’s disease-fighting system that turns harmless germs into killers, researchers say. The condition – so new it does not yet have a name – has...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Healthday News
MedicalXpress

Pandemic brought big rise in new cases of anorexia

(HealthDay)—A new study confirms yet another consequence of the pandemic for children and teenagers: Eating disorders, and hospitalizations for them, rose sharply in 2020. The study of six hospitals across Canada found new diagnoses of anorexia nearly doubled during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the rate of hospitalization among those patients was almost threefold higher, versus pre-pandemic years.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox8live.com

Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A Utah mom hopes others can learn from her infant daughter’s close call with respiratory syncytial virus. The illness is mild in most people but can be dangerous for infants. Hollie Poore says after a cold went through her house in October, she noticed her...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
republic-online.com

New Clues to How Ovarian Cancer Begins -- and Might Be Prevented

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they may be closer than ever to detecting ovarian cancer earlier and improving the odds for women with this life-threatening disease. In a new study, scientists used stem cells created from the blood samples of women with BRCA mutations and ovarian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
healththoroughfare.com

New Zealand Authorities Link Young Man’s Death to Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine

Over 74% of New Zealand’s population is vaccinated for COVID, according to Our World in Data. The country from the Pacific has a population of roughly 5 million people. Reuters reveals the case of a 26-year-old person who died after suffering from myocarditis and less than two weeks after he has been given the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. According to the famous publication, the man’s death was linked to the vaccination by the authorities of New Zealand.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy