New Clues to Sudden Unexplained Deaths in Young Kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
Boston: A wave of pneumonia and cancer that is killing homosexual men across the United States has been traced to a breakdown in the body’s disease-fighting system that turns harmless germs into killers, researchers say. The condition – so new it does not yet have a name – has...
(HealthDay)—A new study confirms yet another consequence of the pandemic for children and teenagers: Eating disorders, and hospitalizations for them, rose sharply in 2020. The study of six hospitals across Canada found new diagnoses of anorexia nearly doubled during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the rate of hospitalization among those patients was almost threefold higher, versus pre-pandemic years.
A new study found that changes in specific genes may contribute each year to the roughly 400 sudden unexplained deaths in children (SUDC) aged one year and older—and separately from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Children younger than 1 year old who die suddenly are diagnosed with SIDS, and...
The average number of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. has surged to more than 176,000 new cases per day, the CDC said. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center, spoke with Jessi Mitchell on CBSN about the latest coronavirus spike and which masks offer the best protection against the virus.
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A Utah mom hopes others can learn from her infant daughter’s close call with respiratory syncytial virus. The illness is mild in most people but can be dangerous for infants. Hollie Poore says after a cold went through her house in October, she noticed her...
When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
A NEIGHBOUR was left in tears after a shattered mum sent an apologetic note saying she was trying the “cry-it-out” method to get her kid to sleep. They shared a photo of the sweet letter, which invited them to pop round for milk, sugar, eggs or tequila if they needed it.
As Omicron Spreads, Child Hospitalizations Climb 30% in Past Week. TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Child hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped 30% this past week as the Omicron variant spread like wildfire throughout the United States.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they may be closer than ever to detecting ovarian cancer earlier and improving the odds for women with this life-threatening disease. In a new study, scientists used stem cells created from the blood samples of women with BRCA mutations and ovarian...
Over 74% of New Zealand’s population is vaccinated for COVID, according to Our World in Data. The country from the Pacific has a population of roughly 5 million people. Reuters reveals the case of a 26-year-old person who died after suffering from myocarditis and less than two weeks after he has been given the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. According to the famous publication, the man’s death was linked to the vaccination by the authorities of New Zealand.
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
A Minnesota mother of four whose daughter "begged" and "pleaded" for her to get vaccinated has died of COVID-19. Now, the unvaccinated woman's husband—who himself spent more than two weeks in the hospital with the virus—is joining his daughter in urging others to get the vaccine. Jeremy Voss shared in...
The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 could be causing patients to experience bizarre symptom that only happens at night. A doctor in the United Kingdom has claimed that the new variant of concern is causing several infected people to sweat profusely at night. Telltale Symptoms. British physician Dr. Amir Khan, who...
Almost two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, an end might finally be in sight. Experts say that Covid will likely lose its "pandemic" status sometime in 2022, due largely to rising global vaccination rates and developments of antiviral Covid pills that could become more widespread next year. Instead, the virus...
Comments / 0