ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal judge rejects Proud Boys' attempted 'free speech' Capitol riot defense

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feDon_0dXm7glP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkvSW_0dXm7glP00
Proud Boys members Ethan Nordean, left, and Zachary Rehl, right, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

  • A judge rejected a motion to dismiss Capitol riot charges against four accused Proud Boys members.
  • The defendants previously argued that the First Amendment protected their January 6 conduct.
  • The four men remain in jail ahead of their trial scheduled for May.

A federal judge on Tuesday declined to dismiss a sprawling criminal indictment charging four accused leaders of the far-right extremist Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol on January 6.

Defense attorneys representing the four men previously argued that the conduct of their clients, Ethan Nordean , Joseph Biggs , Zachary Rehl , and Charles Donohoe , was protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

But Judge Timothy Kelly rejected the defendants' motion to dismiss the charges against them in a Tuesday filing reviewed by Insider, arguing they could have used several other, non-violent means of expressing their thoughts about the 2020 election.

"No matter defendants' political motivations or any political message they wished to express, this alleged conduct is simply not protected by the First Amendment," wrote Kelly, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump. "Defendants are not, as they argue, charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in mere sit-ins or protests."

In March, the four men were charged with trespassing, destruction of property, and interference with law enforcement.

"Moreover, even if the charged conduct had some expressive aspect, it lost whatever First Amendment protection it may have had," Kelly added, citing a previous court decision that determined demonstrations that turn violent lose their First Amendment protections.

Nordean and Biggs were initially granted pretrial release under strict conditions earlier this year but were sent back to jail after prosecutors introduced new evidence against them in April.

All four remain in jail ahead of their trial scheduled for May.

In their motion to dismiss the charges against them, the accused argued that they couldn't have obstructed Congress's certification on January 6 because it was not an "official proceeding" under the law. The filing cited a lack of mandatory witness appearances at the joint session as proof that the event was dissimilar to other "official" proceedings.

Kelly, however, disagreed.

"The Court is not persuaded," the judge wrote. "The relevant actors here — Vice President Pence and the members of Congress — were 'directed to appear' by both statute and the Constitution."

Attorneys for Donohoe and Biggs declined to comment on Tuesday's decision. Lawyers for Nordean and Rehl did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The decision comes as the US Justice Department looks to build a comprehensive conspiracy case against members of the neo-fascist group of self-defined " Western chauvinists ," dozens of whom have been identified as participating in the insurrection.

Earlier this month, a self-identified Proud Boy became the first public member of the group to plead guilty to conspiracy charges and agree to cooperate with prosecutors.

Nordean of Washington, Biggs of Florida, Rehl of Pennsylvania, and Donohoe of North Carolina, are all alleged to have served as organizers or presidents of local Proud Boys chapters, according to charging documents.

Federal prosecutors say Proud Boys members gathered at the Washington Monument ahead of the January 6 riot and marched to the Capitol before Trump finished his "Stop the Steal" rally near the White House. According to investigators, members of the extremist group were among some of the first rioters to breach the Capitol barriers and enter the Capitol building.

More than 700 people have been charged in connection to the deadly Capitol attack and more than 150 have pleaded guilty.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

Joplin Scott
15h ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply(1)
5
Viva Satire !
15h ago

Trump Supporters are the least Patriotic and perceptive Americans in our Political history.

Reply(2)
15
Related
Wbaltv.com

Split verdict in federal case against prominent Baltimore defense attorney

After three days of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday returned a verdict in the federal case against a prominent Baltimore defense attorney. The jury found Kenneth Ravenell guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering but acquitted him of both racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy charges. Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, declined...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Capitol riot committee aims to release report by summer

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection is gearing up for a year of public hearings and the release of what could be several reports detailing different aspects of the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered it set ablaze in 1814.Since last summer, the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has reviewed more than 30,000 documents and spoken to more than 300 witnesses, making what select committee chairman Bennie Thompson called “swift progress” at a meeting earlier this month. “Before too long, our findings will be out in the open. We...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge rejects Proud Boys' First Amendment claims in January 6 conspiracy case

A federal judge is allowing a major January 6 conspiracy case against four Proud Boys leaders to move forward, rejecting their bid to throw out the charges. Judge Timothy Kelly, in a 43-page opinion issued Tuesday, sided with the Justice Department on several key legal questions, giving momentum to prosecutors as they prepare for the first wave of US Capitol riot-related trials beginning in February.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

As attack's anniversary nears, Jan. 6 investigation reaches new level

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack moves forward, there are a couple of ways of evaluating recent developments. On the one hand, there are a striking number of conflicts, with key members of Donald Trump's team ignoring subpoenas, suing the bipartisan select committee, or both. These clashes give the impression of a stymied probe, struggling to get necessary information in the face of partisan obstinance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Us Justice Department#Us Capitol#Federal Prosecutors#Proud Boys#Ap
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

342K+
Followers
22K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy