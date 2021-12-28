ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Missoula Photographer Captures Annual ‘Red Sleighs over Montana’

By Peter Christian
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Retired U.S. Air Force Major Keely Flatow, now sharing her twin avocations of aircraft and photography at the Museum of Mountain Flying, captured several images in late December of those involved in ‘Red Sleighs over Montana’. “I was just taking photos for the Museum of Mountain Flying’s...

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

 

