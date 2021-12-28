With school resuming soon, Flower Mound needs crossing guards

Over the weekend, the town of Flower Mound celebrated the grand opening of the historic Gibson-Grant Log House with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday. The cabin was discovered hidden in the walls of a home that was about to be demolished in May 2015. Historians determined the log cabin property was part of a Republic of Texas Land Grant patented in 1854 by William Gibson, and built with logs that were cut between 1857-60, making it one of the oldest standing structures in the area. After the discovery, the town acquired the property and made plans to restore it and open it to the public, a years-long plan that has come to fruition.

