Flower Mound, TX

With school resuming soon, Flower Mound needs crossing guards

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Flower Mound Police Department needs more crossing guards, the department has said multiple times this winter break....

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Hummus Republic coming to Flower Mound

A modern Mediterranean restaurant is coming soon to Flower Mound. Hummus Republic’s first Texas location will open soon at 2201 Justin Road, Suite 311, in the southwest corner of FM 407 and Morriss Road, according to a Flower Mound town spokesperson. The new eatery will offer a wide array of build-your-own wraps, pitas and bowls, with a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound teen donates bikes, cash to foster homes

A teenager from Flower Mound collected and donated 32 bikes and a check for $2,300 for kids in foster homes this Christmas. Rohan Ahuja, a junior at Flower Mound High School, launched a bike drive last month with Chosen Ones Foster & Adoptive Family Support, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit. Last year, Rohan’s uncle started a similar bike drive in Corpus Christi, and it impressed and motivated Rohan to start his own.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound to present potential locations for tennis center

The town of Flower Mound will reveal some potential locations for a new tennis center at a town meeting next month. Town staff members have been working on a feasibility study for a tennis center. The study will provide data and additional information to analyze the market and determine the size and amenities to be included in a tennis facility, as well as project costs, look at the economic impact and more. Staff members and consultants collected community input in the summer and fall.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Murphree: Be safe this holiday season

The holiday season is often an opportune time for crime. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office urges you to take special safety precautions during this holiday season. If you are traveling or away from your home leave some lights on or consider an automatic timer for your lights. It’s always a good idea to ask a neighbor to watch your home or park in the driveway if you are going to be away for a while. Also, make sure to keep wrapped gifts out of sight.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville officer tracks down stolen wedding rings just in time

Over the weekend, a Lewisville police officer utilized high-tech cameras to locate a couple’s wedding rings and returned them just in time for the wedding. On Friday, two days before their wedding, Sam Bundy and Emery Scown went shopping at the At Home store in Lewisville, and while Emery was paying the cashier, her purse was taken out of her cart by a woman. Emery at first thought one of her friends had her purse, but soon realized the purse had been stolen and called 911, according to a Lewisville police spokesman. The purse contained the couple’s wedding rings.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Ada Dobie, a resident at The Crossings at Flower Mound, is celebrating her 103rd birthday on Tuesday. Ada was born to Sally and Walter Hodges on Dec. 21, 1918 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, according to a news release from The Crossings. She was the sixth of eight children, and when she was young, the family moved to Roanoke, Vorginia, for Walter’s job making parachutes during World War II.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle police recognize father, son who helped save girl

The Argyle Police Department recently honored a local father and son for their efforts in saving a girl from jumping off a bridge. Chad Godfrey said he and his son, 16-year-old Ben, were on their way home from baseball practice around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 when they crossed over the Old Justin Road bridge, over I-35W, and they saw something on the side of the road.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police arrest juvenile for hoax threat

The Flower Mound Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that it has arrested a Lewisville ISD student who made a hoax threat against Marcus High School last week. On Thursday night, police learned about a possible threat at Flower Mound High School. The vague threat was circulating on social media, and FMPD then learned about a similar threat at Marcus High School and other schools around North Texas.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound firefighters deployed to Texas Panhandle

Three Flower Mound Fire Department personnel are currently deployed in the Texas Panhandle as part of the state’s emergency response to several large wildfires. FMFD Capt. Aaron Moore, Capt. Wade Woody and Firefighter Mark Kubena were deployed Friday as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team assisting with the response to the Twin Creek Fire, a 3,600-acre fire in Moore County that was extinguished a couple days ago. Crews remained in Amarillo in anticipation of forecast extreme fire weather, and they were moved Thursday morning to the town of Canadian, according to Brandon Barth, FMFD spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound celebrates grand opening of Gibson-Grant Log House

Over the weekend, the town of Flower Mound celebrated the grand opening of the historic Gibson-Grant Log House with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday. The cabin was discovered hidden in the walls of a home that was about to be demolished in May 2015. Historians determined the log cabin property was part of a Republic of Texas Land Grant patented in 1854 by William Gibson, and built with logs that were cut between 1857-60, making it one of the oldest standing structures in the area. After the discovery, the town acquired the property and made plans to restore it and open it to the public, a years-long plan that has come to fruition.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth PD adds drone to force resources

The Corinth Police Department recently added a drone to its public safety resources. The drone will be used to help officers locate missing persons and subjects who flee on foot, diagramming crime/accident scenes, supporting tactical responses and other community functions, the department said in a social media post this week. It’s equipped with 4K and infrared cameras and will be operated by officers who will be trained according to FAA requirements, and there will be a policy to dictate its use based on law enforcement best practices.
CORINTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Road closed at Morriss intersection

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that Buckeye Drive at Morriss Road will be closed for the next few weeks for construction. Both directions of Buckeye Drive, located north of FM 1171, are closed from Sweetgum Court to Morriss Road. The closure will allow for work associated with the Morriss Road Water Lines Project, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound planning traffic switch along Waketon Road

A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic, starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. To allow for work associated with the FM 2499 at Waketon Road Intersection Improvements project, the section of Waketon Road between FM 2499 and Rippy Road will be one-way eastbound traffic only. The northbound left turn lane and southbound right turn lane on FM 2499 will also be closed, and detour signs will be put up, according to the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Sept. 12, a resident in the 3000 block of Breckenridge Drive reported that someone entered his home and stole $117,000 worth of electronics. There were no signs of forced entry, and there are no suspects or leads. On Oct. 8, officers responded to a reported assault in the 6400...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

