A pair of unlikely friends have met in person for the first time after a phone call to the wrong number connected them 20 years ago.Gladys Hankerson, now 80, from Delray Beach, Florida, was trying to call her sister, who lives in Maryland, one day when she dialed the wrong number by a single digit, according to WPBF.The phone call, which was entered with the area code 401 instead of 410, was answered by Mike Moffitt, 46, from Rhode Island - at which point Hankerson realised her mistake and hung up.However, the error wouldn’t be the last time that the...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO