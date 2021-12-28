ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

12-Year-Old Girl Recalls Escaping Fiery Crash That Killed 3 Siblings Along Atlantic City Expressway

By Matt Petrillo
 16 hours ago

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic City girl who was the sole survivor of a crash that killed her three siblings along the Atlantic City Expressway is speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News.

On Tuesday, the 12-year-old girl was walking around without any major injuries. She says a man helped save her life but she wishes she was able to help her siblings.

“I was just scared and scared for everyone in the car,” Michelle Khiev said.

With just a small scratch by her left eye and some bruises on her head, 12-year-old Michelle Khiev remembers the heart-pounding moments she narrowly escaped a car that crashed into a toll booth and caught fire along the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday night.

“It was on fire and I just opened the door and got out,” she said. “I was just worried for my other sister because I looked to my left to where my sister was sitting and the fire was blocking it.”

After Michelle was out of the car and away from the fire, she says she turned around and began to walk towards the flames, hoping to pull her sister to safety.

But she says Wil Del Valle, a pastor who was driving towards the toll booth at the time, got out of his car, saw her and yelled for her to get away from the burning vehicle. She listened and ran towards him before the car eventually exploded.

“I’d really like to thank you for helping that one day because I really was so close to just going back in to see my sister,” Michelle said.

Her father, Sakhet Khiev, calls his daughter’s survival a miracle.

“She is so lucky. She is so lucky,” Khiev said.

But the incident took three of his children’s lives — 31-year-old Tonny Khiev on the left, 27-year-old Johnny, and his 14-year-old daughter Keo.

“My wife cry every day,” he said.

Still, the family is grateful for the support given for funeral costs on their GoFundMe page.

“It’s very appreciated for my family and everyone who passed,” Michelle said.

On Tuesday, the toll booth where the crash happened remained closed for repairs. State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Keo was a freshman at Atlantic City High School. Her principal, Dr. La’Quetta Small, wrote in a statement: “She was a vibrant young lady who embraced her school community as a member of JROTC and student council. She was loved by her peers and developed a great rapport with many teachers. She will be deeply missed.”

CBS Philly

Deaths Of Father, 2 Sons In Quakertown Christmas Fire Ruled Accidental

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say the deaths of a father and two sons in a Christmas Day house fire in Quakertown have been ruled accidental. Forty-one-year-old Eric King, 11-year-old Liam, and 8-year-old Patrick passed away during the fire. King’s wife, Kristin, and another son, Brady, were treated at the hospital and released. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Hit-And-Run In Frankford Leaves Woman Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Frankford early Wednesday morning. Investigators say a car hit a 22-year-old woman on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 2 a.m. Police say the car left the scene. Eyewitness News has been told the woman is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Car In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a murder in North Philadelphia. Investigators found a 30-year-old man shot in a car near 16th and Susquehanna Streets just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. He died at the hospital about a half-hour later. Police believe the gunman shot the man at close range, hitting him in the chest and torso. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Not The First Time’: Philadelphia Residents Fear For Safety After Mother Shot By Stray Gunfire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local mother caught in the crossfire and shot in the back is improving Tuesday night. She was hit by a stray bullet while on the phone on her front porch during a triple shooting in Kensington. Her neighbors are sharing their very real fears about the rising gun violence they’re living with every day. Several neighbors say they try to look out for each other knowing the danger all around them. “Like firecrackers, a lot, a lot, a lot,” one neighbor said. Neighbors, fearful to be identified on camera, describe what they heard as at least two shooters opened fire...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic City, NJ
Accidents
Atlantic City, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In Shooting Outside Club Risqué In Philadelphia’s Wissinoming Section, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed outside Club Risqué in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood Tuesday morning, becoming the latest victims in the city’s gun violence crisis. The shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Tacony Street just after 2 a.m. Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation outside of Club Risqué.  A 32-year-old man was standing outside of the club with three other men when another man walked past the club, which led to a verbal altercation. After that, the 32-year-old and his three friends assaulted the man, police say. But the man being assaulted had a friend nearby....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues Group Of Stranded Boaters In Little Egg Harbor Near Atlantic City

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — The Coast Guard released a video on how they rescued a group of stranded boaters outside of Atlantic City over the weekend. After their boat became grounded near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor on Sunday, the Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue them.  The Coast Guard needed to use a helicopter for the rescue due to low tide. Members are now working on a plan to salvage the vessel.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Trenton Woman Charged In Crash That Killed New Jersey Human Services Police Officer Michael Luko: Prosecutor

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge after Atlantic County Prosecutors say she crashed into a New Jersey Human Services Police officer last June. The crash happened on White Horse Pike in June 2020. Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her Trenton home. She is charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto. On June 19, 2020, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Bell was going west on White Horse Pike when she went into the oncoming lane. She hit the other vehicle head-on. Michael Luko, 53, was heading home from his job as an officer with the state’s Human Services Police Department. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Detectives with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force helped in Bell’s arrest.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into SEPTA Bus, 2 Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old woman died on Sunday after she crashed her vehicle into the rear of a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park section, police say. The incident occurred on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The woman was driving a black BMW sedan and struck the rear of a SEPTA bus, according to officials. She was then transported to Lankenau Medical Center by medics and pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m. The driver of the SEPTA bus and one passenger on board were both transported to Lankenau by medics and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews Investigating 2-Alarm Fire In Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are trying to figure out what sparked a massive, two-alarm fire in Camden. Eyewitness News was on the scene early Monday morning at Chestnut and South 4th Streets. There was smoke and damage left behind at the fire. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire ripped through an abandoned building quickly, but no one was hurt. 
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Boy Shot In Face In Philadelphia’s Olney Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Monday night, police say. It happened on the 200 block of Widener Street around 7:15 p.m. Police say the teen was shot once in the face and once in the back. He is currently in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ronal Ordonez-Lima Arrested, Charged With Two Counts Of Murder In Connection To Trenton Christmas Day Arson

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —A man has been arrested in connection to a Christmas day arson in Trenton, New Jersey that killed two people, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, has been charged with two counts of murder and other charges for allegedly killing two people in a fire on Rusling Street in Trenton over the weekend. Ordonez-Lima was transported to the Mercer County Correction Center on Monday. Investigators determined Ordonez-Lima was the person responsible for the arson after reviewing surveillance footage from the area and speaking to witnesses.  Officials say Ordonez-Lima started the blaze by setting the front...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Former SEPTA Transit Police Officer, Floyd Whitaker, Charged For Alleged Excessive Use Of Force After He Repeatedly Tased Man In April

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former SEPTA Transit Police Officer has been charged for an incident that happened in April of 2021, the transportation company announced on Monday. Floyd Whitaker, 59, has been charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges for alleged excessive use of a taser on a man who was verbally threatening SEPTA employees and refusing to leave a bus.  Whitaker, who was with SEPTA for 24 years, was placed on administrative duty following the incident on April 12. He turned himself into SEPTA Transit Police Monday on an arrest warrant that was issued late last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1-Year-Old Child Reunited With Family After Being In Backseat During Carjacking In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two carjackings in Philadelphia overnight on Monday, including one where a 1-year-old child was in the backseat. Luckily, he was reunited with her mother, but as we’ve seen in the past some of these carjackings have had worse endings. These carjackings took place less than a week after multiple suspects were arrested for carjacking Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon. It’s a trend that’s headed in the wrong direction. “Everything has gotten out of control,” said Chinita Bradshaw with the group Philly Truce. Police reported 220 carjackings in 2019, then that number jumped to 341 last year. In 2021,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Quakertown House Fire That Killed Father, 2 Sons On Christmas Started Near Family’s Christmas Tree

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We are learning more about a deadly Christmas morning house fire in Quakertown. Authorities say the fire started in the home’s living room, near the Christmas tree. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Essex Court. Forty-one-year-old Eric King and his two young sons — Liam and Patrick — were killed. The mother and a third son are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend raised more than $600,000.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Injured During Shooting In Wynnefield Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting the city’s Wynnefield section that left a 27-year-old man injured. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday along Bryn Mawr Avenue. Detectives found at least 18 spent shell casings right around the corner from the scene. Authorities told CBS3 the victim is undergoing surgery for his injures, but is in stable condition. Police are searching for the suspect and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cars Line Up As Far As Eye Can See For COVID-19 Tests In South Jersey Ahead Of New Year Holiday

CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — There are long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing across our region. It comes as case numbers skyrocket. People have been in line for up to four hours in Clayton, waiting to make sure they get tested ahead of the new year. Car after car, as far as the eyes can see, lined up in Clayton to receive rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday. “I had some symptoms, some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Sicklerville resident Sheila Cooper said. Like Cooper, the entire Thompson household is also getting tested. Dad’s home test turned up positive....
CLAYTON, NJ
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Teenage Boy Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Boston Street around 1:45 p.m. Officials say the victim was shot twice in the left leg and transported to Temple University Hospital by police. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia COVID-19 Testing Site Forced To Turn People Away After Hitting Max Capacity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  If you’re planning to get a post-holiday COVID-19 test, clear your schedule. Because demand is so high and supply is short, the testing site on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia had to turn people away on Tuesday. It appears a lot of people are looking to get tested due to the most recent COVID outbreak. There’s also a line of cars waiting to get into a testing site in Gloucester County. They’re administering free PCR and rapid testing for whoever wants one.  The mobile testing site in Northeast Philadelphia was at capacity within a half-hour of opening.  There’s no appointment necessary....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

31-Year-Old Shot 8 Times In Deadly Fairhill Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A 31-year-old is dead after being shot eight times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened at 100 West Gurney Street around 2:57 p.m. Saturday. According to the department, the man was hit eight times by gunfire in the head, chest, and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

