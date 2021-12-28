ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLO County offers rapid testing event before New Year's Eve

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 15 hours ago
Community members can receive a free rapid COVID-19 test in Atascadero on Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced.

The department is hosting a free pop-up testing event on Dec. 30 at the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion Community Room, located at 9315 Pismo Ave. in Atascadero.

The rapid antigen tests will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a half hour break for lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.

Up to 150 no-cost COVID tests will be available for participants on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. Minors will need consent from a parent or guardian to receive a test.

Organizers add that masks are required in indoor public places across the county.

Health officials announced the pop-up event on the same day they reported 7 more cases of the omicron variant in San Luis Obispo County.

In one week, from Dec. 21 to 28, public health officials reported 659 new coronavirus cases across the county.

