SLO County offers rapid testing event before New Year's Eve
Community members can receive a free rapid COVID-19 test in Atascadero on Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced.
The department is hosting a free pop-up testing event on Dec. 30 at the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion Community Room, located at 9315 Pismo Ave. in Atascadero.
The rapid antigen tests will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a half hour break for lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.
Up to 150 no-cost COVID tests will be available for participants on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. Minors will need consent from a parent or guardian to receive a test.
Organizers add that masks are required in indoor public places across the county.
Health officials announced the pop-up event on the same day they reported 7 more cases of the omicron variant in San Luis Obispo County.
In one week, from Dec. 21 to 28, public health officials reported 659 new coronavirus cases across the county.
Comments / 0