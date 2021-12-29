ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Hits Record High

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,228 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The state also reported 63 deaths from data on Saturday through Monday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,002,266. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,692.

There were 70,320 total new tests reported.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 11.08%, a record high.

There are 1,707 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 381 patients currently in intensive care.

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread. The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules: Acton Amherst Arlington Ashfield Bedford Belchertown Belmont Billerica Boston Boxford Brookline Buckland Cambridge Canton Carlisle Charlemont Chelsea Concord Conway Danvers Eastham Easthampton Essex Georgetown Gill Granby Greenfield Hadley Hamilton Heath Lancaster Lawrence Lee Lenox Lexington Lincoln Littleton Lowell Lynn Manchester-By-The-Sea Marblehead Martha’s Vineyard Medford Montague Newburyport Newton Northampton Orange Peabody Pittsfield Plymouth Provincetown Rowe Salem Sharon Shrewsbury Somerville South Hadley Stockbridge Sudbury Swampscott Waltham Watertown Wellfleet West Boylston Westfield Westford Winchester Worcester
BOSTON, MA
LIST: These 55 Hospitals In Massachusetts Are Getting Help From The National Guard

BOSTON (CBS) – Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members are now training to help 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance companies with non-clinical responsibilities to help ease the burden on health care workers during this latest COVID-19 surge. The Guard will assist with non-emergency transportation to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services. The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most. Here’s a list...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State Rejects Massachusetts Teachers Association’s Call To Close Schools Monday For COVID-19 Testing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association want schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing, but the state said Friday that’s not going to happen. Most schools are still re-opening as scheduled Monday following the holiday break. Because of the testing shortages around the county, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 227,000 rapid, at-home test kits to every school district this weekend. But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The state is hoping teachers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
South Carolina surpasses single-day record of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the state has surpassed its previous single day record of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was 7,686 cases, reported on Jan. 6. Today, 8,882 additional cases from reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Set To Rise On January 1

BOSTON (CBS) — The new year will bring a pay bump for some hourly workers in Massachusetts. The state’s minimum wage will rise 75 cents from $13.50 an hour to $14.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022. These are the latest steps in the plan enacted into law in 2018 to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023, while phasing out time-and-a-half pay for Sundays and holidays. The Massachusetts minimum wage will be nearly double the federal minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 since 2009. The tipped minimum wage will rise to $6.15 on Jan. 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
COVID-19 In Maryland: Statewide Positivity Rate Surpasses 10%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The percentage of people in Maryland testing positive for COVID-19 stands at more than 10%, nearly doubling in the two weeks since the state Department of Health’s website was hacked. For the first time since the attack, the Department of Health on Monday resumed topline...
MARYLAND STATE
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Record set for second day in a row as 19,436 cases push state over 2 million infections

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 19,436 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, almost 2,000 more than Wednesday’s record-setting report. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 12,664 cases per day — also a new pandemic record — up 49.6% from a week ago, and up 121.8% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 2.01 million infections statewide, although ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CDC Shortens Recommended COVID Isolation Time To 5 Days, Down From 10

BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC now says all Americans who test positive for COVID-19 can cut their isolation time in half from 10 days to five days if they are asymptomatic and wear a mask for the following five days. “The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement released Monday afternoon. The CDC said “the change is motivated by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston, MA
