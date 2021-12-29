Massachusetts Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Hits Record High

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,228 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The state also reported 63 deaths from data on Saturday through Monday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,002,266. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,692.

There were 70,320 total new tests reported.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 11.08%, a record high.

There are 1,707 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 381 patients currently in intensive care.