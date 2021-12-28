ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertha, MN

Bertha and surrounding ambulance services need more EMTs

Independent News Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA lengthy discussion was held during the Bertha City Council meeting on December 13 about the future of the Bertha Ambulance Service. Ambulance Director Russ VanDenheuvel had planned to retire at the end of December. He decided to stay on the crew through...

www.inhnews.com

