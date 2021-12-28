ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US-Canada women's games off; US men forfeit at world juniors

Frankfort Times
 17 hours ago

The pandemic disrupted a pair of top events in international hockey Tuesday, with the two...

www.ftimes.com

Kansas City Star

Defending champ US holds off Slovakia to open world juniors

Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night. Up 3-0 after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period —...
HOCKEY
Mining Journal

US holds off Slovakia 3-2 at world juniors hockey tournament in Alberta

RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — Boston University goalie Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday night. Up 3-0 after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for...
HOCKEY
Frankfort Times

Stricter Canadian rules complicate NHL push through pandemic

Sixteen months after choosing Canada as the safest place to complete its season, the NHL now faces a series of hurdles north of the border that complicate its bid to power through the pandemic all over again. The league postponed nine more games Tuesday — all of them in Canada...
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
shreveportmag.com

“Gender identities don’t swim”, USA official has resigned over transgender swimmer saying she can’t back a sport that allows “biological men” to compete alongside women

According to reports, USA swimming official has resigned in protest over transgender swimmer, saying she can’t back a sport that allows biological men to compete alongside women. “Gender identities don’t swim. Men are different from women, men swimmers are different from women, and they will always be faster than women.” the woman reportedly said.
SOCIETY
Frankfort Times

Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, organizers said Wednesday. No reason was given but the top-ranked Serb has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months and Australia’s strict regulations require all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Kilde confirms his super-G dominance with 3rd straight win

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a tricky course to win a World Cup super-G by a large margin Wednesday for his third straight victory in the discipline. The Norwegian skier finished 0.72 seconds ahead of Raphael Haaser of Austria and 0.85 seconds ahead of another Austrian,...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (32)12-08001. 2. Louisville10-17423. 3. Stanford8-37352. 4....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL

