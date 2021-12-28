ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool loses for 2nd time in EPL, big blow to title hopes

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 15 hours ago

Losses for Liverpool are about as rare as...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Tuesday night as they face Leicester City, hoping to emulate title rivals Manchester City and beat Brendan Rodgers’ side.The Foxes fought their way back into that match after a horror start, but eventually succumbed 6-3 in a topsy-turvy game.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueJust prior to Christmas, the Reds and Foxes met in the League Cup - with Jurgen Klopp’s team triumphing on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Anfield.With the league leaders not in action until a day later, the Reds can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Liverpool beaten by Leicester after Salah's penalty miss

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool lost 1-0 at Leicester in a big blow to its Premier League title hopes after Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty on Tuesday. Ademola Lookman's 59th-minute goal consigned Liverpool to its second loss in the league — and in all competitions this season — and left the Reds six points behind leader Manchester City after 19 games of the 38-round season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ademola Lookman and Kasper Schmeichel earn Leicester win over Liverpool

Ademola Lookman stunned wasteful Liverpool as Leicester dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes.The substitute struck to snatch a 1-0 win which ended the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run and was just their second defeat of the season.Liverpool should have been 2-0 up before then, Mohamed Salah missing his first Premier League penalty in four years and Sadio Mane blowing an excellent second-half chance.Leicester are also the first side to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool in the #PL this season! ⛔️#LEILIV— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021The Foxes made them pay as Jurgen Klopp’s second-placed side dropped crucial points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s defence is key to recent success

Jurgen Klopp has seen an improvement in Liverpool’s backline recently and highlighted defensive resolve as a critical component as they look to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City.Liverpool sit six points behind City in the title picture, albeit having played one game fewer after the visit of Leeds on Boxing Day was postponed, with the two frontrunners poised for another pulsating race to the finish line.The teams have traded blows in the last few years, with City pipping Liverpool by a solitary point in the 201/19 season before the Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Liverpool's title challenge dealt blow in defeat at Leicester

London, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Ademola Lookman dented Liverpool's Premier League title challenge as the Leicester forward punished Mohamed Salah's penalty miss to seal a shock 1-0 win on Tuesday. Liverpool trail leaders Manchester City by six points with the champions set to play at lowly Brentford on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's men dealt a HUGE blow in the Premier League title race as super-sub Ademola Lookman downs the Reds after Mohamed Salah earlier missed a penalty

The pre-game warning was emphatic. To stand any chance of becoming champions, Jurgen Klopp had told Liverpool’s players they could not make any mistakes. Liverpool are usually so adept at following their manager’s commands but, on this occasion, the opposite was true. How bitter the irony for Klopp that on a night when they need clarity and composure, they were confused and careless. And how it has cost them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League title race: Assessing Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances

Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester handed a huge advantage to defending champions Manchester City who could open up a 12-point advantage at the Premier League summit before Jurgen Klopp’s side play Chelsea on Sunday.Here, we look at how an apparent three-way title fight could become a one-horse race by early January.Manchester CityPep Guardiola’s team are looking invincible at the moment. They have won nine in a row in the Premier League and are scoring goals for fun, with 17 put past Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester in the space of 13 days. Not only has that helped them turn a one-point...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp rues ‘very bad’ display as Liverpool lose ground in title race

Jürgen Klopp said Liverpool have given Manchester City the chance to run away with the title as he rued a “really bad” performance in their 1-0 defeat at Leicester. The substitute Ademola Lookman sealed victory as a depleted Leicester side, missing six injured defenders, became the first team in 35 games to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool, leaving Klopp struggling to explain what went wrong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp sends Premier League title warning to Liverpool after Leicester defeat

Boss Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool can forget about catching Manchester City if they drop their standards after a damaging 1-0 defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s winner stunned the second-placed Reds to keep them six points behind City in the title race.Kasper Schmeichel saved Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty and Sadio Mane missed a golden chance after the break as the wasteful visitors suffered just their second defeat of the season.It ended a 10-match unbeaten run and they could be 12 points adrift of City by the time they play third-placed Chelsea on Sunday.Klopp said: “To top that, Chelsea and us play against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy