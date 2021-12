Marvel Comics fans are celebrating Stan Lee on what would have been his 99th Birthday. As with most celebrities, social media users are more than ready to reminisce about their favorites when the opportunity presents itself. In the case of Lee, he's had his fingerprints all over the Marvel landscape. Even fans who mostly came to know him through those Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos enjoyed seeing him. Jack Kirby, John Romita Sr., Steve Ditko, and more creators helped mold Marvel Comics into the powerhouse it is today. Lee's gifts for self-promotion and media-savvy also helped the brand in unfathomable ways. November 2018 was really sad for a lot of fans as The Man passed away, but the appreciation has continued to grow over time. Now, you can check out some of the best tributes down below.

