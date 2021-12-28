The flu, nearly nonexistent last year, is back with a vengeance in the Lehigh Valley and across Pennsylvania

Lehigh Valley Health Network administered about 8,000 flu vaccinations at its annual drive-through clinic November 6-7 at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

As the Lehigh Valley fought through the coronavirus pandemic last winter, the one bright spot through the mask-wearing and social distancing was the flu became an afterthought.

No longer. The flu is back this winter and with a vengeance.

In the 2020-21 flu season, there were 3,664 cases in the entire state of Pennsylvania. In a single week in December, the two major health networks serving the Lehigh Valley confirmed more than 1,100 cases, nearly a third of last season’s total. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 12,950 as of Dec. 18, according to the state Department of Health website.

The difference is not hard to figure. Fewer people are masking, more people are attending large gatherings and social distancing is less prevalent, experts say.

Lehigh Valley Health Network confirmed about 530 cases of flu in its network and St. Luke’s University Health Network confirmed nearly 600 cases from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26.

Though flu cases are rising, both LVHN and St. Luke’s report they have only seen a handful of cases that required hospitalizations and there have been few if any cases of serious flu-related illnesses in the Lehigh Valley.

Dr. Alex Benjamin, chief infection control and prevention officer for LVHN, said as of Monday they had less than 10 patients hospitalized with flu networkwide. Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease expert for St. Luke’s, said has only seen a handful of flu patients hospitalized.

The low number of hospitalizations so far is exceptional. During most flu seasons, the virus can require substantial number of hospitalizations and even deaths. Jahre said there have been seasons where flu hospitalizations were already relatively high, by late December.

Jahre said the low percentage of flu hospitalizations so far probably has a lot to do with people, especially those who are most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 or flu, taking steps to protect themselves like getting vaccinated and wearing masks. He also believes this year’s flu vaccination efforts have been very successful.

Vicky Kistler, director of the Allentown Health Bureau, said as of Monday they had administered more than 750 flu shots , which she said is good by their standards.

“It’s especially good because a lot of people have been putting off all of their vaccinations,” Kistler said.

At LVHN’s November drive-in flu vaccine clinics, the network administered about 8,000 shots, which is about normal, Benjamin said. Overall the network has seen fewer people get vaccinated than in previous years though, Benjamin said.

“I think people don’t consider flu to be the major issue that it could be this year, although based on the number of cases we’ve been seeing over the past month, certainly influenza is not something to ignore at this point,” Benjamin said.

Kistler, Benjamin and Jahre said they are not optimistic that the number of new flu cases will start to decrease any time soon.

“What one considers to be the major flu season usually extends out over the next couple of months,” Jahre said. “I would expect that these numbers would continue to climb, at least through January and possibly February, as well.”

Kistler said that if the current high rate of COVID-19 spread is any indication then it’s probable that flu will also continue to spread at a high rate. She expects there will be plenty of flu and COVID-19 spread during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations.

Benjamin said COVID-19 trends are not one to one with flu trends, but colder temperatures, drier air, more people indoors, more people getting together and many people traveling could result in increased spread of COVID-19, flu and other viruses.

With the demand for health care services up, hospitals don’t need the added burden from increased flu cases.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and across the country are overwhelmed by a large volume of patients that need care for other reasons such as heart disease, chronic lung disease, cancer and physical trauma. On top of that, non-COVID-19 respiratory infections s have also been surging since the summer and COVID-19 hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated, remain high.

Though LVHN and St. Luke’s report having beds available, wait times are up and demand for nearly all services are at all-time highs, in some cases.

Flu vaccines are widely available through primary care doctors or retail pharmacies and shots are still being given out to residents of long-term care facilities. Jahre and Benjamin emphasize that the flu vaccine, like the COVID-19 vaccine, is effective at decreasing the spread and protecting against serious illness.

Jahre said even during years when there is a bad match between the flu vaccine and the dominant strain of flu, it is still highly effective at preventing the most serious consequences of an infection.

Kistler said for those who plan to get together with others over the holidays it’s important they get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster, if possible, to protect themselves and others. She added that most lab PCR tests can identify both COVID-19 and flu.

“If you have any symptoms whatsoever — a minor sore throat, drippy nose, a little bit of a headache that just won’t quit, any symptoms — please test before you expose others,” Kistler said. “This could just be the best year to stay at home and watch the ball fall on TV for New Year’s Eve.”

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .