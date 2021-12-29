Sources: Female Lakewood Officer Shot In Shooting Spree Remains In ICU

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 obtained new information about the officer shot and wounded during a large crime spree which started in Denver and ended in Lakewood . Sources tell CBS4 the officer is a female and is stable condition in an intensive care unit.

Officials say she was shot in the abdomen.

“She took a situation that was already horrendous… and stopped it from getting worse,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police.

The officer was one of several who were shot on Monday night. Denver police say it started at Broadway and 1st Avenue when the suspect shot women and a man. Both women died.

One woman was identified by family as Alicia Cardenas. Cardenas, 44, was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo, her father told CBS4’s Mekialya White , where she was shot.

Family identifies the second woman as Alyssa Maldonado. Her husband was the third victim, and he was last reported to be in the hospital. The couple shares a son.

The suspect then shot and killed a man near 12th Avenue and Williams Street – near Cheesman Park. Further details about this victim have not been released.

The crime spree then crossed into Lakewood at a tattoo shop on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. One man was shot and killed there. Friends tell CBS4’s Conor McCue he was a tattoo artist.

Police identify this victim as 38-year-old Danny Scofield.

The shooting continued at the Belmar Shopping Center. Lakewood police say the suspect entered multiple businesses, including a hotel where they shot the front desk clerk. That victim, identified by police as Sarah Steck, later died.

The suspect then walked out of the hotel and exchanged gunfire with police, where they hit the female officer. Lakewood police say that officer kept her composure and shot back at the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod . Denver police say they had two previous investigations involving him; one in 2020 and another in 2021. Neither of those investigations resulted in charges, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced on Tuesday.

Police say the victims were known to the offender.