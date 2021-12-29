ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Sources: Female Lakewood Officer Shot In Shooting Spree Remains In ICU

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 obtained new information about the officer shot and wounded during a large crime spree which started in Denver and ended in Lakewood . Sources tell CBS4 the officer is a female and is stable condition in an intensive care unit.

Officials say she was shot in the abdomen.

“She took a situation that was already horrendous… and stopped it from getting worse,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFVpW_0dXm2XsN00

(credit: CBS)

The officer was one of several who were shot on Monday night. Denver police say it started at Broadway and 1st Avenue when the suspect shot women and a man. Both women died.

One woman was identified by family as Alicia Cardenas. Cardenas, 44, was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo, her father told CBS4’s Mekialya White , where she was shot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Maldonado (@tonatiuhiquizayanpa)

Family identifies the second woman as Alyssa Maldonado. Her husband was the third victim, and he was last reported to be in the hospital. The couple shares a son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ucuuj_0dXm2XsN00

(credit: CBS)

The suspect then shot and killed a man near 12th Avenue and Williams Street – near Cheesman Park. Further details about this victim have not been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaE3x_0dXm2XsN00

Damage from shooting scene at 12th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver. (credit: CBS)

The crime spree then crossed into Lakewood at a tattoo shop on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. One man was shot and killed there. Friends tell CBS4’s Conor McCue he was a tattoo artist.

Police identify this victim as 38-year-old Danny Scofield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oavO_0dXm2XsN00

(credit: CBS)

The shooting continued at the Belmar Shopping Center. Lakewood police say the suspect entered multiple businesses, including a hotel where they shot the front desk clerk. That victim, identified by police as Sarah Steck, later died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie2Us_0dXm2XsN00

(credit: CBS)

The suspect then walked out of the hotel and exchanged gunfire with police, where they hit the female officer. Lakewood police say that officer kept her composure and shot back at the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod . Denver police say they had two previous investigations involving him; one in 2020 and another in 2021. Neither of those investigations resulted in charges, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced on Tuesday.

Police say the victims were known to the offender.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

2 Killed, 2 Hurt In Shooting In Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) — Four people were shot in Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood on New Year’s Eve. Denver police say it happened in the 1900 block of Blake Street. They reported the shooting around 2 a.m. (credit: CBS) Three men and one woman were shot. The woman and one of the men died at the scene. The two other men were transported to a local hospital. There was no information about their condition. “This is a ongoing investigation,” police tweeted.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Shooting Spree: Ashley Ferris Identified As Heroic Lakewood Agent

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police agent who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree has been identified by police officials as Agent Ashley Ferris. She underwent another surgery on Wednesday. Ashley Ferris (credit: Lakewood Police) Lakewood police officials say Ferris shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people on Dec. 27. Ashley Ferris (credit: Lakewood Police) They say he encountered Ferris at Alaska and Vance Streets in the Belmar shopping center. Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he walked toward her. He then shot her in the abdomen. While on the ground, Ferris...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

How To Help: Colorado Healing Fund Collecting Donations For Shooting Spree Victims

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police agent, now identified as Ashley Ferris, who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree had another surgery on Wednesday. Lakewood police officials say the female agent shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people. LAKEWOOD, CO – DECEMBER 27: A police officer picks up flares at the Belmar shopping center where authorities say the suspect in a shooting spree that claimed five lives was shot and killed on December 27, 2021 in Lakewood, Colorado. The shootings occurred this evening at more than six separate locations...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Police: Lyndon McLeod Identified As Suspect In Fatal Shootings In Lakewood And Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Police says Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the crime spree that started with deadly shootings in Denver Monday and didn’t end until five victims were killed, in Denver and Lakewood. McLeod also died in a shooting with a Lakewood police officer. McLeod created a company named Flat Black Ink years ago. He also published three books which are described by one reader as including rants on diversity, women and globalization with fantasies of killing people. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says McLeod was known to them. They had two investigations surrounding him; one in 2020, and the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Sarah Steck Identified As 5th Shooting Victim In Lakewood & Denver Shooting Spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a second person tragically died as a result of a crime spree that started in Denver and spread to Lakewood on Dec. 27. Lakewood police officials say Sarah Steck, 28, was a front desk clerk at Hyatt House hotel in Belmar. (credit: Sarah Steck Alternative Designs) She was shot by the suspect, identified as Lyndon McLeod, after he spoke to her briefly, police say. Steck later died at the hospital on Tuesday. While police believe there’s a connection between McLeod and the other victims, they believe Steck was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time. (credit: Jackie Montoya) Police believe McLeod had previous interactions with the hotel, not Steck. #BREAKING: Police say Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the Denver-Lakewood shooting spree that left five people dead. The 5th victim is a hotel clerk from Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood. She died from her injuries this afternoon. https://t.co/7IsGU4Xkbw — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) December 28, 2021 Steck is one of five victims who were shot and killed by McLeod, police say. The suspect also died. A fundraiser in honor of Steck will be on Jan. 8 at the Tobacco Leaf in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Police: Lyndon McLeod Knew 4 Of 5 Victims Killed In Shooting Spree, Was ‘On The Radar’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are unwinding a complicated and grim story of the actions of 47-year-old Lyndon McCleod, the apparent shooter in a killing spree in Denver and Lakewood Monday. Lyndon McLeod (credit: YouTube) “This individual was on the radar of law enforcement,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “There were two previous investigations into this individual’s actions. Neither of those investigations resulted in state or federal charges.” Pazen declined to elaborate on what those investigations involved or whether there were prior threats from McCleod. However, information emerged of McCleod’s previous connections to the tattoo business and publishing. McCleod formed a publishing company in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

2 People Missing After Marshall Fire In Superior And Louisville

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people remained missing on Saturday after Thursday’s devastating Marshall Fire in Boulder County. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. So far, no casualties have been reported, which Gov. Jared Polis described as a “New Year’s miracle.” (credit: CBS) Over 30,000 people evacuated the fire as is raced across the landscape and spotted to new areas as winds of speeds up to 105 miles per hour blasted the area. RELATED: Resources Available For Residents Impacted By The Marshall Fire (credit: CBS) “Our Call Center is receiving many, many calls this morning,” the Boulder Office of Emergency Management stated on Saturday morning. “Please try to be patient as we make our way through and try to assist everyone. We understand everyone’s frustration and are dedicated to helping however and as soon as we can!” RELATED: How To Help Residents Impacted By The Marshall Fire
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Michael Swinyard Among 5 Victims Of Shootings In Denver And Lakewood On Monday

DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators say Michael Swinyard was one of five people killed in a string of shootings in Denver and Lakewood on Monday. The gunman has been identified as Lyndon McCleod and police believe he was targeting most of his victims. Swinyard lived in the Cheesman Park area of Denver. (credit: CBS) “Certainly the Denver incidents, the one Broadway, the Williams, the individual he was targeting on 6th Avenue, those were known to him… There were prior relationships either personal relationships, business relationships that were involved there,” said Matt Clark, supervisor of Denver’s Major Crimes Division. On Wednesday, the coroner confirmed Swinyard, 67, was shot to death in 1200 block of North Williams Street on Monday. Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn, 35, were shot and killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo at 1st and Broadway. Danny Scofield was killed at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. The worker at the Hyatt House who died Tuesday, becoming the fifth victim in the shooting, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, was likely not known to McCleod. Investigators noted there were, “Previous interactions with the hotel, not necessarily that clerk.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Romero
CBS Denver

5 Killed In Shootings: Books, Social Media Posts By Suspect Lyndon McLeod Include Rants And Fantasies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lyndon McCleod, the apparent shooter in a killing spree in Denver and Lakewood Monday, left behind books, videos, podcasts and social media posts that provide insight into the kind of life he lived — and may have foretold the tragic crime spree. Police believe McLeod was targeting most of his victims. (credit: CBS) What is raising concerns for many is how he seemingly projected his coming shooting spree in a book series he wrote years ago under the pen name of “Roman McClay” McCleod published three books via the company entitled ‘Sanction’, ‘Sanction II’ and ‘Sanction III’. He wrote...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lucky13 Tattoo Shop Employees Mourn Danny Scofield Gunned Down In Shooting Spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Employees at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street are mourning the loss of one of their own. The victim, identified by police as Danny Scofield, was among five other people gunned down by a suspect in Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27. (credit: CBS) Police say the suspect stopped at Lucky13 after being involved in three other shootings in Denver. Scofield, known as “Dano” by friends, was a popular tattoo artist at the shop, and was originally supposed to be visiting family out of town Monday, a friend said. “They were supposed to be celebrating Christmas today,” said...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Lifted In Westminster Neighborhood Thursday Night

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in the Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster were told to evacuate immediately on Thursday evening, as the Marshall Fire burned in Boulder County, but those orders were lifted a little before 11 p.m. (credit: CBS) The Meadow View neighborhood is in the area of 107th and Country Side Drive in the city of Westminster. Winds are still active in the area, and firefighters are continuing to assess if more evacuations are necessary.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Update: 991 Homes Destroyed, 3 People Missing After Fires In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Saturday afternoon, officials announced that 991 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing. The homes of the missing people were destroyed and are now covered with several inches of snow, officials stated. Cadaver dogs will be brought in, but officials said the areas are not safe to enter at this point. Officials said it would be “miraculous” if just three people were killed, and not hundreds. Two of the missing people are...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Spree#Icu#Lakewood Police#Cbs4#Instagram
CBS Denver

6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood

UPDATE: Lakewood police say a shooting victim from Hyatt House, Sarah Steck, died from her injuries on Tuesday. She is now the 5th victim in this shooting spree. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night. Police officials say this crime spree started with deadly shootings in Denver. “We have every reason to believe that several instances in Denver are connected, that happened before our incidents here in Lakewood,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police. In total, five people were killed, including the suspect. LPD working an officer involved...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Scott McCoy, Denver International Airport’s Top Lawyer, Resigns Following Slapping Incident

(CBS4) – CBS4 learned the top attorney for Denver International Airport, Scott McCoy, has submitted his resignation two days after CBS4 reported McCoy slapped a subordinate at a December holiday party for airport executives. McCoy resigned Wednesday according to sources familiar with the sequence of events. CBS4 had reported on the slapping incident Monday. Scott McCoy (credit: CBS) The Denver City Attorney’s office did not respond to an email Thursday from CBS4 seeking more information about McCoy’s resignation. The City Attorney’s office has not returned calls, text messages or emails from CBS4 this week related to the smacking incident. But sources say City Attorney...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Couple Recalls Moments Lyndon McLeod Tried To Kill Them

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man who was targeted and attacked in the brutal Denver-Lakewood shooting spree on Monday barely made it out alive. Jeremy Costilow sat down with CBS4 for the first time on Wednesday morning to share his harrowing story. Jeremy Costilow and Chelsea Matthews (credit: CBS) Costilow and his girlfriend, Chelsea Matthews, say it all started with a knock at their back door, adjacent to the tattoo shop they own, 6 Collective. Matthews answered with their 3-month-old baby, Lily Jolene, in her arms. “I looked in the peephole, and I saw it was a delivery or mail carrier, and he...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

At Least Six Hospitalized At UCHealth In Broomfield From Marshall Fire

BROOMFIELD (CBS4) – UCHealth reports that six people are hospitalized due to the Marshall Fire burning in the northwest metro area. The news comes from a UCHealth spokesperson. Currently, the entire towns of Louisville and Superior are under mandatory evacuation notices. (credit: CBS) There is currently no confirmed number of buildings which have burned, but CBS4 crews did see an apartment complex under construction that was fully engulfed.
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action. A Jefferson County judge originally sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison, and added that his hands were tied given that the sentence was the mandatory minimum sentence. Mederos was convicted and sentenced for crashing his semi truck into bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-70 in May 2019. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) A rescheduling hearing had previously been set for January 13th.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Judge In Murder Trial Of Barry Morphew Removes Himself

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The judge who was overseeing the murder trial of Barry Morphew removed himself from the case Thursday. The defense attorneys raised questions about a conflict of interest for Judge Patrick Murphy because of his relationship with a lawyer handling the case of Morphew’s alleged girlfriend, Shoshona Darke. Darke may be called as a witness in the trial. Barry Morphew (credit: Chaffee County) RELATED: Barry Morphew’s Attorneys Ask Judge To Remove Himself From Presiding   Morphew is charged with murdering his wife — Suzanne — who disappeared in 2020. Her body has never been found. Thursday’s ruling could delay the trial but CBS affiliate KKTV reports the hope is to have a new judge appointed by the end of next week.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

“New Year’s Miracle”: No Casualties Or Fatalities in Marshall Fire So Far

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news briefing Friday that so far, there have been no reported casualties or fatalities from the Marshall Fire. Fires are still smoldering in neighborhoods in Boulder County. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The fire grew to roughly 6,000 total acres. Crews are expecting 3-6 inches of snow in the area, and say that snowfall will greatly help the firefighting effort. Gov. Jared Polis said in the briefing that the fire damaged nearly 1,000 homes. Sheriff Pelle said that when the final count is...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sheriff: More Than 600 Homes Lost in Boulder County Grass Fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday to respond to multiple grass fires in Boulder County and is telling people to evacuate. (credit: CBS) Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says hundreds of structures have been lost in the Boulder County grass fires Thursday. According to Boulder EOC, the first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire. The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy